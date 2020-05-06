A labor of love
While watching TV about a month ago, Joanne Gladden had an epiphany.
“More and more individuals in the community will need to wear masks and some states are mandating them,” Gladden said. “It was a light bulb. In this period in time, it (masks) will only increase in demand.”
Gladden contacted a friend and member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon who has been sewing for a long time. She organized a group of around 10 helpers who make face masks for community members and take donations to support the Neighbors In Need Fund (NINA) which provides services to residents in need in Oregon and Brooklyn.
“I’m not a sewist, but I do have resources,” Gladden said. “It was a marriage of two benefits.”
The face masks are made free of charge, with any donation proceeds going to the NINA fund. The NINA fund provides economic assistance for emergency situations including rent, utilities and food to families in need who live in Oregon and Brooklyn. The program is administered by Joe Sullivan, an Oregon counselor, and is offered through the Dane County Department of Human Services. According to the NINA website, the program has distributed more than $25,000 per year.
Gladden said the group at St. John’s had a dual goal of supporting both the NINA fund and community members by making face masks. The group has delivered more than 105 masks in the past three weeks.
Gladden said St. John’s has been a longtime supporter of the NINA fund, and raised more than $2,100 for the fund, including $600 in donations for masks. The St. John’s group has also applied for a grant to help buy fabric and materials to make the masks.
Doris Gerry, 95, Oregon, is a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Oregon who joined the face mask making group at St. John’s as an outlet for her artistic drive. She has been sewing for 60 years and also makes quits for the VA Hospital in Madison.
“It’s a good hobby,” Gerry said. “It makes me feel like I’m not wasting my time.”
So far, she’s made 55 face masks for the community, along with quilts and pillow cases for the Salvation Army. In 2018, Gerry received a Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) President’s Achievement award for 4,000 hours of sewing service.
“I wanted to do something for the people who need it,” Gerry said. “I’m 95 years old and I have to have a reason for being here.”
The face masks made by St. John’s are 100% cotton and are double layered. Gladden said fleece can be used to make masks, but the church group uses cotton because it’s washable.
Gladden buys the fabric and she said Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fabric are becoming popular for making new face masks.
“People are getting more creative,” she said.
Gladden said one of the most creative masks she’s seen was constructed out of paper towels and was disposable after each use. She said the masks even can be made using shoe strings, elastic, cloth and ribbons.