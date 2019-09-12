Anderson Farm County Park will soon have one more amenity to bring in people and their dogs.
And you won’t need to bring a leash, but you will need a permit.
On Sept. 5, the Dane County Board approved $48,934 contract with KL Engineering for design and architectural work for an off leash dog park facility at the county park on 914 Union Road in the Town of Oregon. Tentatively, construction will begin this fall, with an anticipated opening in spring 2021. Next spring, the county will also begin planting seed to establish vegetation in the area.
The dog park would be 35 acres, and feature woodland areas, agricultural fields, a small prairie and a separate 3.5 acre area for small or timid dogs.
It’s part of the park’s master plan, which was finalized in 2014 and would be the eighth off-leash area in the county park system, joining Badger Prairie, Capital Springs Recreation Area, Indian Lake, Prairie Moraine, Token Creek, Viking and Yahara Heights.
Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan said before the vote last week there’s already been “a lot of excitement” surrounding the proposal.
“Everyone connected with this project, including staff and volunteers, should be thrilled with how well it’s been received,” she said in a county news release.
Anderson Farm County Park was established in 2014 and is the newest recreation park in the Dane County Parks system. The park encompasses around 310 acres and features a mix of woodland, agricultural fields and a small prairie planted in 2016.
It’s named after the Lyman F. Anderson Family farmstead, which was founded at the site in 1886. Its namesake, a former County Board Supervisor member of the Wisconsin State Legislature, died in 2005.