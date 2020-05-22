Over the past two months, construction crews and drivers have benefited from less traffic on the roads as a result of state and now county orders to restrict travel and gatherings.
Less traffic has allowed the first phase of state Department of Transportation improvements to U.S. Hwy. 14 bridges to continue as scheduled. The replacement of the bridge over Hwy. 138, which has shut down travel on that part of 138, is likely to conclude around mid-June, while the other Hwy. 14 bridge, over Hwy. MM, is being worked on and is scheduled to be complete in late August.
Once normal traffic resumes, the DOT project could make commuting difficult, as Village of Oregon public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer in April.
The bridge deck on U.S. Hwy 14 is being replaced, requiring both the northbound and southbound lanes to be closed. Both lanes of traffic have been rerouted to on/off ramps and through the roundabouts. Traffic under the bridge is not allowed, and access to Hwy. 138 is not allowed, either.
In the focus area of the Hwy. 138 work zone, crews have been setting the frames and bases for the new deck and have started tying steel, according to an email thread between the construction firm and the village.
Crews were scheduled to pour the deck over Hwy. 138 starting Tuesday, May 19.