A former trustee has returned to the Oregon Village Board.
David Donovan received a unanimous vote at the Sept. 9 board meeting to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Boudreau, who left the role to pursue an MBA at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Donovan will start Nov. 1, after budget season, and will continue Boudreau’s term, which ends April 2020.
Donovan presented to the board alongside two other candidates, Ashley Kortte and Hans Noeldner. Kimberly Graff withdrew her application after her husband received orders for a military deployment.
Trustees did not ask any questions.
After serving on the Village Board from 2010 to 2014, Donovan left the position after becoming a general manager at Xcel Energy in Eau Claire. Now semi-retired, Donovan has moved back to Oregon and said he wants to give back to his community.
“(My) skills have taught me to listen to different perspectives and to ask the deeper thought-provoking questions — to consider potential for unintended consequences that often happen when we make these complex decisions,” he said.
He said the board must continue its cooperation with other local governing bodies to face issues including stormwater management and land use annexation.
“I believe my technical skill set, my career experiences will help the village board deal with these issues and those issues yet unknown,” Donovan said.