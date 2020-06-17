Resources

Domestic Abuse Interventions Services (DAIS)

24-hour helpline: 608-251-4445

National texting hotline: Text “hopeis” to 22522

The facility is not open for walk-in appointments. But appointments can be made for legal assistance. Through the 24-hour helpline DAIS staff are able to get domestic abuse victims shelter and services.

abuseintervention.org

United Way of Dane County -- 211

The 211 phone number is a central place to find different resources including financial assistance, food resources, housing search, addiction treatment, health care, mental health or heating and utilities assistance

By calling 211 people get connected with a specialist who can help navigate the system of local resources.

unitedwaydanecounty.org

Recovery Coach

Helpline: 228-1278

Call the helpline to receive stress-related alcohol and drug abuse help through a recovery coach.

A recovery coach is trained to help people with alcohol or other substance use disorders, including opioids. The coaches are in long-term recovery from their own use. They serve as advocates and peers but don’t take the place of professional therapists.

safercommunity.net

Oregon Area Food Pantry

555-1212

9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and 4-7 p.m. every second and last Thursday

During the pandemic the OAFP is not turning away any patrons.

oregonareafoodpantry.com

Oregon Area Wellness Coalition

835-4086

The coalition promotes health and wellness in the Oregon area. They offer information and resources specific to Oregon on their Facebook page.