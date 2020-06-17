During the first eight weeks of isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence calls to the Oregon Police Department more than doubled.
In 2019, the Oregon Police Department responded to four domestic violence calls from March 17 to May 1. During that same time period this year, OPD responded to 10 domestic violence calls, which included partners calling each other derogatory names, physical violence between partners and violence against grandparents.
“It is really concerning,” OPD chief Jennifer Pagenkopf told the Observer last month.
The increase in domestic violence calls is on par with global trends, showing local and state stay-at-home orders aren’t safe for everyone. The Madison police department showed a 14% increase in domestic violence calls in March 2020 over March 2019, according to a Badger Herald report. In Milwaukee, there were four domestic violence homicides by this time last year, but since January 2020, there have been 23, WTMJ reported.
Those numbers are likely to keep increasing as the pandemic continues, said Shannon Barry, executive director of the Madison-based nonprofit Domestic Abuse Intervention Services.
The first two months were a perfect storm of events leading to an increase in domestic violence, Barry said.
Triggers include financial stress related to record unemployment numbers, family stress with children being home from school and victims who have no relief from abusers because people are at home more now than ever.
“In normal circumstances, domestic violence batterers will systematically work to isolate their victims from support systems and from friends and family so that that victim’s only messaging is coming from the batterer,” Barry told the Observer last month. “Well now we’re in a situation where everybody’s isolated. And so for those victims, it is like isolation on steroids.”
Pagenkopf echoed that sentiment and said the Oregon department is extensively trained on domestic violence calls.
OPD has a system in which the officers check in with domestic violence victims 30, 60 and 90 days after an incident in order to provide any additional resources that victim might need.
“It is to help make sure we’re not an agency that shows up, handles the incident and then leaves and we’re done,” Pagenkopf said. “We just care about their family. We want to try to help them move forward, not just deal with what’s in the moment.”
One in four women has experienced intimate partner violence of a sexual and physical nature and/or and/or stalking, according to a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention national survey.
Pagenkopf and Barry noted the calls for domestic violence to the OPD only include adults and not children. And of course, those numbers don’t include any domestic abuse circumstances that go unreported, which are more than 40% of all nonfatal domestic violence acts, according to a survey done by the Bureau of Justice Statistics.
Addressing stressors
Hoping to address stressors that can lead to domestic abuse before the situation escalates, OPD has also allocated time for the Oregon Resource Officer to connect with local organizations such as the Oregon Area Food Pantry, Oregon Area School District, Oregon Wellness Coalition and local churches.
Pagenkopf said the idea is to provide services early, before needs become emergencies.
“There’s only so many hats we can wear,” Pagenkopf said. “But being able to rely on (other organizations) to come in and say – yes, this is what we need to do – it helps a lot.”
Pagenkopf said officers have reported domestic violence calls stemming from economic stressors.
“When we’re going to these domestics and we’re hearing this all started because of frustration over the fact that mom and dad haven’t been working because of COVID,” Pagenkopf said.
DAIS predicted a spike in calls to their 24-hour helpline reporting during the coronavirus crisis because during the 2008 financial crisis victims called the crisis service center at a rate 108% higher than previous years, Barry said. The recession that is hitting now, and after COVID-19 is expected to be even worse.
Ounce of prevention
Another preventative measure is following up with people who have had one incident to avoid having more.
During the followup, the officer who was originally on the call will contact the victim and ask if there is anything the officer can do to help – including helping to fill out a restraining order, finding shelter or provide other necessary services.
Pagenkopf also noted that the follow up is meant to check up on other members of the household and ensure the batterer has not found another person to abuse, such as children or grandparents.
She described a scenario in which a caller’s ex-boyfriend has gotten out of jail after a domestic fight, and now the caller is afraid he’s going to come back. Following up, she said, is key to victims’ safety.
Pagenkopf said the reports officers are responding to are both physical violence calls and verbal arguments. The officers, she said, are trained to read those calls and helping the victims get the resources they need.
Barry said victims often call DAIS at the beginning stages of abuse – when the victim is questioning, “Is this a dangerous situation” or “Is my partner showing warning signs?”
Victims often call 911 once the abuse has escalated and they feel they have no other choice, Barry said, so seeing an escalation of calls to 911 is not a good sign.
“My biggest fear is that we’re going to end up with more domestic violence homicides if people aren’t reaching out in the ways that they traditionally do,” Barry said.