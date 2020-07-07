Dane County’s eighth – and third largest – dog park will soon have a home in Oregon and Brooklyn residents’ backyards.
Construction on the Anderson Farm County Park off-leash dog park, 914 Union Road, will commence in mid to late July in the Town of Oregon, according to a July 6 Dane County Parks news release.
“Anderson Farm County Park is a popular park in Dane County, and we are excited to add a dog park to this outdoor recreation destination,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “We invest in new features at Dane County’s parks so they can be enjoyed by visitors and residents year after year.”
The 35-acre patch of land will be enclosed with perimeter fencing and offer a separate area for small dogs. Improvements will consist of two parking lots, an electric vehicle charging station, stormwater basins, restrooms and limestone walking paths through restored prairie, according to the release. The walking paths will be across the street from 805 Union Road, the site of the Anderson Farm market and Oregon Area Food Pantry gardens.
The entrances will feature double sided fencing, providing owners with a buffer zone to take dogs off their leashes without worrying about them running off before entering the actual park space, county parks facilities planner Alex DeSmitt told the Observer last September.
Contractors will also construct a paved trail parallel to Union Road connecting the dog park, anticipated to open in 2021, with the existing Arthur Scholts Memorial Woods and Village of Oregon, the release states. Roe Parker, president of Anderson Park Friends, Inc. told the Observer in September 2019 the trail would likely be used for biking and provide an access point for Oregon and Brooklyn residents.
The recommendation for a park in the Oregon-Brooklyn region is around 10 years old, and part of the 2018-23 Dane County Open Space Plan, which is updated every five years, county senior landscape architect Chris James told the Observer last September. The county identified a need in the area, he said, as it has continuously sought to put dog park facilities in major population centers, keeping them evenly dispersed, he said.
Other county dog parks include Badger Prairie, Capital Springs Recreation Area, Indian Lake, Prairie Moraine, Token Creek, Viking and Yahara Heights.
The dog park was also identified as part of the Phase 1 development plan in the 2013 Anderson Farm County Park Master Plan, Parker told the Observer.
A permit is required in order for members of the public to bring dogs within the Cooperative Dog Park Program.
“We anticipate this being a popular destination,” Parker said last year.
For more information about the Anderson Farm dog park project, visit danecountyparks.com/AndersonDogPark.