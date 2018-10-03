Democratic lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes will be in town Friday for an Oregon Area Progressives event to talk with supporters and answer questions.
Barnes, who’s on the Nov. 6 ballot as a running mate with gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers, told the Observer he’s coming to Oregon to talk about “opportunity and making sure that people are no longer left behind in the state of Wisconsin.”
“It’s the same message that I have had for the rest of the state,” Barnes said. “Whether it’s economically, in education or the environment, we need to get back to a place where Wisconsin is providing opportunity for everyone, not just the wealthy few.”
The Friday event will go from 6-8 p.m. at Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese, 114 N. Main St.
Barnes, 31, served two terms in the Wisconsin State Assembly representing Dist. 11 (from January 2013 to January 2017) but did not seek re-election, choosing instead to enter a 2016 Democratic primary for the state senate, in which he was defeated by incumbent Lena Taylor.
He prevailed over Kurt Kober in the Democratic primary in August to join the ticket with Evers. The pair are facing incumbent Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch in the November election.
Barnes said there are four areas that he’ll focus on if elected in November: environmental protection, education, expanding health care and improving the economy.
“Those are four essential issues that can move this state in the right direction,” he said. “We should be in the business of creating good-paying jobs and making sure that access to education is a reality for people, regardless of their zip code. We need to make higher education attainable for people – it isn’t but it should be.”
The former state representative and community organizer from Milwaukee said if he and Evers are elected, their first action would be to “take the Medicaid expansion” for Wisconsin. Beginning in 2014, 33 states have expanded Medicaid benefits to residents under the Affordable Care Act, but Walker rejected the proposal.
Barnes said that was a mistake that Democrats hope to change.
“Taxpayers in the state pay federal taxes, and we deserve to get that money back in the form of Medicaid expansion to drive down the cost for consumers – for everybody, whether you’re on Medicaid or not,” he said. “The overall cost would be lower if the pool was larger.”
He and Evers would also take steps to return state funding for education to previous levels and make changes at the Department of Natural Resources, Barnes said.
“In the budget, we want to get the state back to a two-thirds commitment to public education funding, and we also want to make sure that we put science back into the Department of Natural Resources, to make decisions that impact our clean air and clean water,” he said.