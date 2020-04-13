The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families launched two tools to connect essential workforce families to local and safe childcare, a March 30 news release states.
Healthcare workers and essential state employees can submit requests for care through the department's updated Child Care Finder, or view up to date availability across the state using its new child care map.
"The value child care provides to our communities is currently on full display,” DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson said in the release. “We are doing everything in our power to support early childhood educators so they can continue to provide child care to the families of essential workers.”
Providing child care to the families of essential workers is critical to flattening the curve of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to the release.
Gov. Tony Evers created the Child Care for Essential Workers Taskforce to address this need, the release states.
Led by DCF, the taskforce worked with the Early Childhood Association (WECA) and Supporting Families Together Association (SFTA) to connect essential workforce families in need of child care with locally available child care resources.