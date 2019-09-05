A proposed new daycare facility on Oregon Center Drive could take its next step toward construction Thursday.
The Village of Oregon Planning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider a vote for Journey Above Child Care Center, 870 Oregon Center Dr. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the Village Hall lower level, 117 Spring St.
The public hearing will allow Oregon-based developer Supreme Structures to discuss the proposal and any interested members of the public to offer their thoughts to the commission. The hearing is specifically on a conditional use permit, which will outline considerations such as hours and limitations on the number of students allowed.
The commission has two possible votes on its agenda, one for the conditional use permit and another for the daycare’s site plan. The CUP would be a recommendation to the Village Board, while the commission would have the final word on the site plan.
At the commission’s Thursday, Aug. 8, meeting, members provided positive feedback on the 10,500 square foot space in a conceptual review.
“It’s a great looking building,” commissioner John Bieno said during the Aug. 8 meeting. “I applaud (Supreme Structures) for moving forward with it.”
Design plans the developer presented at the Aug. 8 meeting indicated the first floor interior of the space would feature a central corridor from the two-door main entrance, which then leads to kitchen facilities. The central corridor would be surrounded by classroom spaces. The plans also included a storage basement.
The building’s exterior would consist of a wooden siding with stone detailing at the bottom and spanning each building corner, according to the presented design plans.
There may also be an L-shaped asphalt paved parking lot area with two bike racks, a van accessible stall, a concrete sidewalk and a trash enclosure.