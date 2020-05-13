After consulting with Public Health Madison-Dane County officials, Dane County will remain under an emergency declaration for at least two more months, county executive Joe Parisi announced on Wednesday, May 6.
He extended the current order until at least July 15 — which is separate from the “Safer at Home” order mandating school and business closures. The initial order was set to expire May 15.
At its Thursday night meeting, the Dane County Board ratified the extension, which ensures the full resources of county government continue to be available to meet community needs through the pandemic. According to a county news release, it also positions Dane County to be eligible for federal and state assistance as the pandemic continues.
County officials encourage all local units of government and public and non-profit partners to carefully track all COVID-19 related expenditures in the event the federal government makes future sources of funding available to support the local response.
Parisi said the new state of emergency declaration will be revisited this summer and could be extended, depending on the status of COVID-19 in the region.
“It’s clear the far-reaching impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic will affect communities for many months to come,” he said in a news release. “Science will guide our decision making in Dane County. Right now, that science says we need to prepare for potential waves of illness and remain vigilant and ready in our preparedness and response.”