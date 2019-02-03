With ongoing safety issues at the parking lots of Rome Corners Intermediate and Oregon Middle School, Oregon police have warned they may start writing tickets for drivers who break the law when dropping off and picking up students.
Police have been monitoring traffic at the two schools’ parking lots, where Oregon police chief Brian Uhl said “there are more vehicles than space.” In a Jan. 23 post on the department’s Facebook page, he said people impede traffic by walking in the road to enter the parking lots, creating a “dangerous” situation where “drivers are becoming frustrated and making aggressive driving maneuvers in order to get around the stopped traffic.”
He wrote that officers might start issuing citations “to protect children and crossing guards from traffic congestion and aggressive driving” at the school and advised parents to find alternate locations to pick up and drop off children, and to remind students to “make use of crosswalks and crossing guards,”
Uhl also suggested schools have staff members monitor the parking lots. He said when he watched the OMS parking lot on the morning of Friday, Jan. 25, “there was no one in the parking lot.”
“If schools would simply put staff members out in parking lots to encourage people to keep moving, this would help alleviate much of the issues in the (pick-up/drop-off) lanes,” Uhl told the Observer.
District superintendent Brian Busler said OSD officials are reviewing options for additional school staff outside during times with high traffic levels, though he cautioned it creates a “challenging staffing situation,” as students need supervision prior to the start of the school day.
“Often, the schools make a decision of how to best supervise the students, and during the colder months, students enter the schools quickly as they are dropped off, so staff are inside of school instead of being outside,” Busler wrote in an email to the Observer.
Busler said in the past year, the village added a flashing light and signage around RCI to better direct traffic, and district officials asked traffic engineers to review the drop-off and pick-up loops to “maximize safety and traffic flow,” the results of which he said were “warmly received” by parents.
“We continue to work with parents and students to provide the safest entry and exit to our schools,” he said. “It is our desire for parents to use extreme caution and patience.”
Busler said he appreciates the OPD presence to help support safe routes “as parents are traveling on Village of Oregon roads located next to school property.”
“We all have the same goal – to maximize safety for our students and parents,” he said.