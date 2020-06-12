Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.