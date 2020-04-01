For the upcoming spring election, city, town and state officials would prefer you stay home – but if you do, they’d want you to still send your ballot in from there.
The state-wide April 7 election will feature just one contested race for Oregonians, with all other races having one candidate running for them unopposed. Incumbent Jerry Bollig, who serves on both the Dane County Board of Supervisors and the Village of Oregon Board, is running for his county seat against newcomer Todd Kluever. It’s the area’s only contested race, as all other seats either have just one person running for them, or don’t have anyone running at all.
Municipalities such as the City of Green Bay sued the state last week over the decision to hold in-person voting for the April 7 election, stating that it forced residents to choose between their health and their right to vote. Gov. Tony Evers suggested sending out absentee ballots to the state’s 3.3 million registered voters, but doing so would require approval from the state legislature.
All of the other local races in the greater Oregon area are uncontested. Village of Oregon’s board has only the three incumbents, Bollig, Amanda Peterson and David Donovan, running for the open seats.
For the Village of Brooklyn, there are no challengers for seats vacated by incumbent Sue McCallum and Kyle Smith. Board member Dan Olson will run for his seat for the first time in a general election. Olson, a 48-year resident of Brooklyn and former village public works employee, was selected to fill Scott Rosenow’s vacated seat in September.
The Village of Brooklyn polling location will be moving to The State Bank of Cross Plains, 210 Commercial St. The bank has agreed to close that day to allow for residents to vote using its drive-thru, instead of going to the community center where the potential for person-to-person contact is higher.
For the Oregon School District, there are three candidates for three seats, but in Area II, the higher vote getter between Heather Garison and Kevin Mehring will receive a three-year term, and the other a two-year term.
In the towns of Oregon and Rutland, there are two candidates for two seats in each township.
The April 7 election will also feature a race for state Supreme Court between incumbent Daniel Kelly and Dane County Circuit Court judge Jill Karofsky. The seat is nominally nonpartisan, though Kelly has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump and Karofsky is being supported by progressive groups.
Wisconsinites will be able to select their preferred candidate for the presidential election in November. Out of the candidates listed on the ballot, only former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders still have active campaigns.