A main highway into and out of Oregon will be closed for six weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 16.
The first half of the County Hwy. M closure, through Friday, Oct. 4, will be especially tough on Oregon, with the road closed for resurfacing between County Hwy. MM and Fish Hatchery Road. The stretch from Fish Hatchery Road to County Hwy. PB in Verona is scheduled for closure Oct. 7-25.
The road will be restricted to local traffic only during the closure, with through traffic needing to find alternate routes. The suggested alternatives from the state Department of Transportation are Verona Road and the Beltline.
“Access will be maintained to area businesses and residences within the project limits,” a DOT news release states. “Motorists with a destination along County M are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time, and proceed with caution in the work zone.”
The project is considered part of the Verona Road project because M is a designated alternate route during construction. For information and updates, visit VeronaRoadProject.wi.gov or follow the Facebook page, WIVeronaRoadProject.