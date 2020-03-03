Oregon, WI (53575)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.