How to help

There are many ways people can help out with the new Oregon Public Library’s capital campaign, library director Jennifer Endres Way told the Observer.

Endres Way said they can donate funds, help spread awareness of the library’s campaign and volunteer at upcoming events.

Donors will be recognized in a Honor Roll of Donors, except for those who prefer to remain anonymous, according to an informational campaign pamphlet.

Make checks payable to Oregon Public Library, Attn: New Building Fund, 256 Brook St., Oregon, WI 53575.

For information, call Endres Way at 835-2322 or visit oregonpubliclibrary.com/new-library.