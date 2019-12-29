After more than three decades working with educators and students, first as a business manager and since 2006 the Oregon School District superintendent, Brian Busler announced in September his plans to retire at the end of the school year. The school board selected deputy superintendent Leslie Bergstrom to succeed him, starting July 1.
Busler, 58, moved into education from a business background in 1988 as district business manager for the Verona Area School District. There, he worked for Tony Evers, Wisconsin’s current governor, then VASD’s superintendent.
Busler was later recruited to join the Sun Prairie School District, where he was deputy superintendent for 10 years before being hired as superintendent of the Beaver Dam School District in 1998. He was hired as OSD superintendent when the position opened up in 2006.
Fourteen years later, he leaves a growing school district that has won a bevy of awards in recent years for healthy schools and standout educators. Likely, his greatest legacy will be the shepherding of successful referendum drives in 2014 (capital improvements), 2016 (teacher compensation) and 2018 (new school, land), totaling more than $100 million.
When asked about his time in the district, Busler quoted Ralph Waldo Emerson, saying, “We all have an opportunity to take care of the garden for a period of time, and we do our best during our time to take the best care of the garden as possible.”