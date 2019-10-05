A bus fire, in the Town of Dunn resulted in $315,000 worth of damage Thursday, Oct. 3.
No injuries were reported.
A barn that housed four school buses at 1840 Schuster Road was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, at approximately 11:45 p.m., according to a Dane County release.
All residents in nearby homes were able to evacuate safely, but the barn and buses were deemed a total loss.
Schuster Road had to be closed at approximately midnight between County Highway MM and E, the release stated. It is unknown when the roads will reopen.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Oregon, Deerfield, Marshall, Middleton, McFarland, New Glarus and Brooklyn responded to the fire.
The investigation remains ongoing, the release states.