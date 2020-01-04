It will be a busy year around the Oregon School District in 2020, with a new elementary school scheduled for completion in time for students to arrive for the first day of classes Sept. 1.
After nearly two years of research, the district in 2018 identified the fast-growing northern section of the district in the City of Fitchburg as the most effective location for new schools. It determined the student population was expected to soar from around 4,000 to more than 6,000 by 2030.
A K-6 elementary near the Lacy Road interchange was seen as the most pressing need, with a new middle school planned just north of the Village of Oregon to address the expected increase of students in that age group.
Site work started at the recently named Forest Edge Elementary School last spring, in the Terravessa Development, with a groundbreaking held June 6. Throughout this year, work will continue on the 130,000 square foot building, which is expected to be finished in August for teachers to begin moving in.
The school will feature several playgrounds, three inner courtyards and a butterfly garden and will be the first “net zero” school in the state, with geothermal heating and cooling and solar panels on the roof taking in more energy than expended.
This spring, the district will select students and teachers to go to the school, which will be led by longtime Brooklyn Elementary School principal Kerri Modjeski.
And even while opening one school, the district will likely be planning for the next – a middle school on the border of Fitchburg and the Village of Oregon.
This year, the district is expected to do preliminary planning on a new referendum. It already has spent $926,080 for around 107 acres south of the U.S. Hwy. 14/County Hwy. MM interchange. It won’t be long before the wave of students expected to hit the elementary schools will reach seventh grade, and last year, district officials expected another referendum may be needed as soon as 2022 to fund the building.