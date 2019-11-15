With new assessments this year, many Brooklyn taxpayers will see tax increases even though the tax rate is dropping.
The Village Board approved its 2020 budget Monday night, Nov. 11, with village taxes on an average home estimated to go up by $102, according to a worksheet provided by the village.
Final numbers had yet to be delivered, and those numbers do not include school district, county or technical college taxes.
The village’s mill rate was estimated to drop more than 10 percent, from $9.52 to $8.48 per $1,000 of property value, but the average home went up by about 20 percent.
As a result of the market revaluation, village clerk Linda Kuhlman wrote in an email to the Observer, the average home value went up from $153,849 to $184,813. The taxes on those average homes raised from $1,465 last year to $1,567 this year.
“This year we had to do a reevaluation of properties because are assessment ratio was below 90% and the state says you should be plus or minus 10-100%,” she said. “So even though the values of homes went up, the mill rate will go down.”
The board was waiting on final levy numbers from Green and Dane Counties before setting final tax rates, Kuhlman told the Observer.
The board will approve those at its next meeting, either Monday, Nov. 25 or Dec. 9, as some members might not be able to make the November meeting because it is Thanksgiving week.
A complete budget can be viewed at the village clerk’s office on 210 Commercial St. during the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.