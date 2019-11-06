The annual Oregon Area Food Pantry Buckets for Hunger fundraiser is accepting donations.
The event will run from Friday, Nov. 15, through Thursday, Dec. 12.
A flyer states each “Bucket” will match $0.25 cents for every dollar people donate, with a maximum donation of $3,000.
Every $10 donation to Buckets for Hunger, for example, becomes $12.50 for OAFP, according to the flyer. That’s the equivalent of 85 pounds of food for the pantry.
Last year, the fundraiser raised $4,450 in donations, with Buckets matching that at $5,550 for a total of $10,000.
Checks can be made payable to “Buckets for Hunger Inc Challenge,” for the Oregon Area Food Pantry in the memo line. Checks should be sent to Buckets for Hunger, Inc. c/c Wayne Bisek, 4761 Coolidge St.
For more information about the fundraiser, visit bucketsforhunger.com or oregonareafoodpantry.com.