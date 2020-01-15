Brooklyn Village Board Trustee Kyle Smith will not run for his seat this spring.
Incumbent Smith did not submit nomination papers in order to run for reelection this spring, clerk Linda Kuhlman told the Observer Friday, Jan. 10.
He had not submitted a notice of noncandidacy in December, meaning the village had to hold the seat open for three additional days.
In addition, Sue McCallum will also not be running for reelection, meaning only one person will be on the ballot for the three seats – incumbent Dan Olson.
Kuhlman said three trustee seats remain up for grabs, but no one else had filed papers by the 5 p.m. deadline Friday. In this case, a write-in candidate could win the seat, or the board could appoint someone to fill it.
For information about upcoming elections, call the town clerk 455-4201.