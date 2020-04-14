Incumbents will keep their seats after two contested elections in the Oregon area.
Jerry Bollig won another term representing the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ District 31 against opposing candidate Todd Kluever, 3,679-1,561, after results from the April 7 election were tabulated Monday, April 13. And in the Town of Oregon, where there were three candidates for two seats, incumbents Arlen Christensen and Phil Van Kampen defeated Jason Marshall to keep the spots.
All other races in the Oregon area only had one person running for them, if there were candidates at all. In the Village of Brooklyn, three board seats were up for re-election, but just one incumbent, Dan Olson, chose to run again.
In the Village of Oregon, all three incumbents – Bollig, Amanda Peterson and David Donovan – will stay. And for the Oregon School District, three candidates will fill three seats. The Area II candidate with more votes, Heather Garrison, gets a three-year term, with Kevin Mehring getting a two-year term.
In the Town of Rutland, incumbents Deana Zentner and Nancy Nedveck were unopposed. The Town of Dunn had no local elections this year.
In the statewide Supreme Court justice race, Oregonians overwhelmingly supported Dane County District Court judge Jill Karofsky over incumbent Daniel Kelly, a Scott Walker appointee. Karofsky was endorsed by several unions and prominent Democrat politicians for the position, which is nominally nonpartisan.
She appeared to have won the 10-year seat as results were announced Monday night, with 54 percent of the vote, according to reporting from several statewide and national news outlets. In the Village of Oregon, she received 2,854 votes to Kelly’s 893, and won in the Village of Brooklyn 225-79. In the three surrounding towns, she got 2,956 votes to Kelly’s 1,197.
In the statewide presidential primary, which former Vice President Joe Biden won by a 2-1 margin, he received the most votes than any other primary candidate from Oregonians. Biden received 2,000 votes from Village of Oregon residents, 151 from Village of Brooklyn and 2,153 from town voters.
The next closest candidate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, got 884 votes in the Village of Oregon, 90 in the Village of Brooklyn and 898 from voters in the town.
Sanders had been the only other candidate still actively in the race at the time of the April 7 election, and he suspended his campaign the next day. While all ballots had to be either returned in person or postmarked by April 7, they had until April 13 to arrive in the mail because of postal delays related to the election, which has had record numbers of absentee ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic.