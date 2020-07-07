The Oregon Village Board’s examination of driver and pedestrian safety at the intersection of Perry Parkway and Janesville Street will resume next week.
Trustees had planned to discuss a three-month traffic and signal analysis from SRF Consulting Group at its Monday, March 16, meeting, but those plans changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will discuss the analysis at the Village Board meeting set for 5 p.m. Monday, July 13.
Public works director Jeff Rau told the Observer SRF will present its report and summarize analysis findings, which the village had posted on its website March 4. That study, which looked into crash data spanning the last five years at the intersection and explored four improvement options, concluded the best would be traffic signals and an added right-turn lane.
Rau said he anticipates the village will consider putting the cost of adding a signal into its Capital Improvement Plan either in 2021 or 2022, whenever the village and county agree to rebuild that road. He said, however, that the village should address the “de facto” right-turn lane immediately.
For more information about the upcoming Village Board meeting, call 835-3118.