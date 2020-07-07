How to access Village Board meetings

If you’re using a computer, first time Zoom users will need to download the Zoom app.

Virtual Village Board meeting attendees will have the option to join via video, or just with audio. If you can’t join via computer audio, you can call in over the phone.

People using smartphones and tablets also need to download the Zoom app.

Zoom village board meetings are televised by OCA Media on Spectrum Cable channel 983 and TDS cable channel 1019. Login information will be published when the next Village Board agenda comes out, which will likely be Friday, July 10.

The public may send written comments to the board on an issue listed in the agenda by emailing phaag@vil.oregon.wi.us.

And if you do not have internet access, contact Peggy Haag for accommodations 24 hours in advance of the meeting at 835-6282.