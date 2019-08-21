The Village of Oregon will spend up to $20,000 this year on maintenance work for Badfish Creek in hopes of relieving neighbors’ flooding concerns.
The Village Board approved a contract with the Dane County Drainage Board to contract for the work on the First Addition to the Badfish Drainage District. Village of Oregon public works director Jeff Rau told the Village Board the drainage board was able to get a “fantastic deal” that would not be possible through the village’s bidding process.
Work will run from the railroad bridge up to the connection beyond where the creek has a collection of cattails.
The contract states that the Village “is not accepting responsibility for any drainage problems in the District or for any future work in the District.”
The area has been discussed over the past few months, as homeowners have complained about water issues plaguing their yards and basements.
While the village owns the property where homeowners believe the flooding is originating, the authority for any infrastructure work there is with the Badfish First Addition Drainage District. That means anything more significant than dredging would need approval of a body that has been inactive since the early 1900s.
The drainage board had a meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, and village administrator Mike Gracz said he expected the board to approve the contract then.
Village Trustee Jerry Bollig expressed concerns about future liability if the fixes didn’t work, and attorney Matt Dregne said the contract did not require the board to do such work again in the future.
“This is a small, limited action which may provide some relief,” Dregne said.