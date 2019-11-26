The Oregon area lost a long-time community pillar and business leader last week with the death of Bill’s Food Center general manager Leonard “Bill” Faust on Nov. 21. He was 89.
Born Oct. 30, 1930, Faust first got his start in the grocery business as a teenager bagging groceries growing up in Madison.
He rose through the ranks, and by 1967 was running a store in Madison before heading to Oregon in 1978 after he bought out Paul Coleman, owner of Oregon’s downtown grocery store. That year, Faust opened the 15,000-square-foot Bill’s Food Center in what was then a new shopping center in Oregon.
Aside from running a successful business for more than four decades, Faust was also well-known in the area for his charitable work, with the store a constant partner for a variety of fundraisers.