In July, the Oregon School District will have a new leader for the first time since 2006, as Leslie Bergstrom succeeds retiring superintendent Brian Busler.
In November, at Busler’s recommendation, the school board selected the deputy superintendent, a longtime district educator, to take over the district’s top job.
Bergstrom started her career in education as a teacher at Madison East High School before joining the Oregon School District in 2003. Since then, she’s served in a variety of teaching and administrative roles, including Oregon High School associate principal, Rome Corners Intermediate School principal and district director of learning and student achievement.
Bergstrom was promoted to the newly created position of deputy superintendent in April, with responsibilities for leading the district’s task forces on growth/student population and attendance boundaries.
Announcing her hiring in November, board president Steve Zach said members had been working with Busler for the past several months on a succession plan before coming to a consensus on promoting Bergstrom. Board member Krista Flanagan said Bergstrom “possessed the educational background, the skills and acumen we desired, and a steep knowledge of our value system.”
“(She is) already a highly respected member of our district community, had been successful in leading a lot of our most strategic long term initiatives and she was being sought after by other districts,” Flanagan said.