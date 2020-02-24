A school superintendent who was indicted this month on child pornography and minor trafficking charges is now living in the Village of Oregon.
The wife of former Atloona superintendent Daniel Peggs, Ashley, told WEAU13 News in a report Feb. 24 he will be under house arrest there until his next appearance in March.
Peggs was granted home release in federal court that day after by Federal judge Stephen Crocker.
If convicted, Peggs faces up to life in federal prison for the minor trafficking charge and between 15-30 years for the child pornography charge, the WEAU13 News story stated.
The U.S. Department of Justice accused Peggs, 32, of recruiting and trafficking a minor for sex acts from October 2015 to May 2016, and creating a child pornography video involving that minor in December 2015, according to the two-page federal indictment.
Peggs’ wife told WEAU13 he will be staying with his family in Oregon. He was not required to pay bond, but allowed to sign papers stating he agreed with conditions.
Police arrested Peggs Thursday, Feb. 20, on a federal warrant. The same day, he pleaded not guilty to charges, according to online records.
Peggs’ arrest is connected to another arrest in North Carolina, according to the WEAU13 story.
Bryan Ragon, 43, of Charlotte, is also charged with sex trafficking of a minor, child pornography production, transporting of a minor and receiving child pornograpy. Ragon was charged with trafficking a minor, the article states, in North Carolina, Wisconsin and elsewhere in December. 2015.
The story stated Peggs was immediately placed on administrative leave and not allowed on school property.
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 30, the article stated.