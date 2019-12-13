The Oregon Police Department is searching for a man involved in an armed bank robbery that occurred at Oregon’s BMO Harris branch, 127 Jefferson St., on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 13.
Officials arrived at around 1:51 p.m., a department release states. The suspect was not captured despite multiple law enforcement units responding, including a K-9 unit and drone.
According to the release, the suspect is a man who was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored baseball cap with glasses and a wrap to cover his face.
Anyone who has a tip about the robbery or details about the suspect can reach out to OPD detective Sgt. Chad Schaub at 835-3111.