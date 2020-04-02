Age: 77
Family: Wife , son and daughter (both married), seven grandchildren and
six great-grandchildren
Originally from: Town of Oregon
Lived in Town of Oregon: 77 years
Education: Oregon Consolidated Schools & Madison Area Technical College
Occupations: U. S. Post Office – Oregon (Retired) and Christensen Farm
Job title: Ffarming in Town of Oregon
Political experience: Four Years Supervisor for Oregon Town Board
Other notable affiliations: Past Trustee for both Zor Shrine Madison, and
Masonic Lodge 151 Oregon
Why are you running for office?
To address the Town of Oregon residents’ interests and concerns.
What are the most important issues facing the Town of Oregon in the next three years?
Ensure a secure future for the Town of Oregon by studying development,
keeping our roads safe and well maintained, and other issues as they need to be addressed.