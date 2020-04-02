Age: 77

Family: Wife , son and daughter (both married), seven grandchildren and

six great-grandchildren

Originally from: Town of Oregon

Lived in Town of Oregon: 77 years

Education: Oregon Consolidated Schools & Madison Area Technical College

Occupations: U. S. Post Office – Oregon (Retired) and Christensen Farm

Job title: Ffarming in Town of Oregon

Political experience: Four Years Supervisor for Oregon Town Board

Other notable affiliations: Past Trustee for both Zor Shrine Madison, and

Masonic Lodge 151 Oregon

Why are you running for office?

To address the Town of Oregon residents’ interests and concerns.

What are the most important issues facing the Town of Oregon in the next three years?

Ensure a secure future for the Town of Oregon by studying development,

keeping our roads safe and well maintained, and other issues as they need to be addressed.