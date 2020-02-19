There were no injuries resulting from an apartment fire on South Perry Parkway, Oregon Area Fire/EMS District Capt. Gene Berman confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Staff from Dane County area fire, emergency medical services and police departments arrived at the scene just before noon Wednesday after receiving a call about smoke arising from the 545 S. Perry Pkwy. apartment building.
Berman told the Observer all tenants were already evacuated by the time officials arrived because smoke triggered fire alarms, which alerted residents.
Berman said there was no visible flame firemen could see, just smoke in the hallways. The tenants of the apartment under investigation weren’t home, he said.
The cause of the smoke is still under investigation, Berman said.
Officials from Oregon, Fitchburg and Brooklyn fire departments as well as Oregon EMS and police all arrived at the scene.