Oregon and Brooklyn residents might soon have close access to an off-leash dog park and market garden in their backyard — the plans for which kicked off this year.
The Dane County Board approved a $48,934 contract in September with KL Engineering for design and architectural work for a dog park at Anderson Farm County Park, targeted for a 2021 opening. And plans to implement a pilot market garden project are expected to get going next year, Anderson Park Friends, Inc. president Roe Parker told the Observer.
Parker said the garden and dog park are a part of the Anderson Farm County Park Master Plan, which was completed in 2013.
The next step for the dog park, Dane County parks facility planner Alex DeSmitt told the Observer in September, is to assemble the design plans, with construction anticipated to begin this autumn and conclude by spring 2021.
The market garden concept is less set, with a goal to have construction on a pilot garden project by 2020, accommodating five to six growers. The garden, Parker said, would be modeled after that of Silverwood County Park located in the Town of Albion and the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability in Verona. Growers or farmers would lease a patch of land in the garden and grow produce to sell for a profit.
Parker said the Anderson Park Friends, Inc. and other organizations like Community Groundworks and the University of Wisconsin-Extension are working to bring the garden to fruition, but Dane County Parks must approve any plans.