The Village of Oregon has an ordinance on the books that requires businesses with two failed alcohol compliance checks in a 12-month period to be called in front of the Village Board.
But before administrator Mike Gracz put Ace’s Main Tap on next meeting’s agenda, he wanted to make sure that was the direction the board still wanted to go.
After a four-hour meeting in July, Gracz said “there was not much interest” from the board in establishing a demerit system for businesses, seemingly leaving no middle ground between getting called before the board and suspension options seen as overly punitive.
The problem, as board president Steve Staton put it, is “the state has tied our hands.”
“One thing we can do is suspend the license for a period of days, but it has to be at least 10 days,” Staton said. “The discussion is that would be a very long time.”
Mulligan’s Bar and Grill and Kwik Trip South joined the Main Tap in failing the winter compliance checks, though the latter is the only one with a second offense in a rolling 12-month period. According to village documents, it’s the fourth such offense for the bar in the last two years.
State statute allows for alcohol licenses to be suspended from 10-90 days, which trustees agreed could be economically crushing to a bar reliant on being able to sell alcohol. The process leading to such a penalty typically involves a quasi-judicial hearing.
Trustee Amanda Peterson advocated for adopting a point system that would take the decision out of the board’s hands, meaning a certain number of failures would automatically lead to suspension, so “no one has to have a sleepless night saying, ‘Oh my goodness, my decision has just put a business out of business.’”
Trustee Carpenter said she wouldn’t support such a measure, and Gracz said his read from the July meeting was that there weren’t four votes on the board to support a process that could lead to automatic suspension.
Another state restriction mandates that only the server, rather than the license-holder, can be held accountable for serving alcohol to minors during a compliance check, which limits the recourse officials have on business owners. This only applies during “sting” compliance checks, in which the department uses an underage person to attempt to buy alcohol at an establishment.
Other bar checks are not limited, but they require more department resources to carry out, with officers going through the bars and conducting spot checks and possibly asking for ID for anyone that appears underage.
Uhl said it’s “tough” as it is to find the people and resources to conduct the two compliance checks the department usually conducts each year. Another challenge for this round of checks, Uhl said, is one of the businesses called around to others saying the operation was in progress, perhaps limiting the number of violations.
Peterson commented favorably on Madison’s point system, but attorney Matt Dregne pointed out the issues faced by Madison are far more serious than those occurring in Oregon. He said he’d never heard of a liquor license being suspended for two underage serving violations in a 12-month period.
Police chief Brian Uhl concurred, saying while “one or two” bars have other issues beside serving underage patrons, it’s “nothing that would warrant severe consequences, in my opinion.”
“I would say you don’t have to go that far, either,” the chief said about suspending licenses. He favored calling in businesses and asking them what happened and what they’re doing to fix it.
The board directed Gracz to ask representatives from the Main Tap to appear at the next meeting, with Trustee Jenna Jacobson asking why they debated the move if it was the village’s policy to do so.