Shortly before noon on Friday, May 22, a 13-year-old was struck by his friend’s moving vehicle, in the 800 block of Thompson Drive, according to a news release from the Oregon Police Department.
Officers responded to a traffic accident at 11:54 a.m. to find a 13-year-old pinned under a vehicle, the release stated.
The operator of the moving vehicle, a 17-year-old, was friends with the 13-year-old.
The release stated that officers determined the two were friends, and that the 13-year-old had jokingly jumped in front of the moving vehicle before being struck.
The driver was uninjured. The 13-year-old sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, the release said.
Investigation into the crash is ongoing.