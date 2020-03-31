In addition to the presidential primary, another important race is on the ballot on April 7, Jill Karofsky is running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The incumbent, also running, defended the rigged voting maps that are meant to keep Republicans in power in our state.
With the redistricting process coming up after the census is completed, this seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is a must win, if there is to be any hope for fair maps in Wisconsin for the next 10 years.
If you would like to vote from the safety and comfort of home- request your Absentee Ballot today! myvote.wi.gov
Peter Hollister
