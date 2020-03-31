I’m casting my vote for Judge Jill Karofsky for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and I urge you to do the same.
Judge Karofsky has a long history of service to the Judiciary and the community. She has demonstrated her commitment to equal justice for all.
I am both a municipal court judge and an attorney. I have been concerned about the politicization of our Supreme Court. I am confident that Judge Karofsky will demonstrate fairness and impartiality as a Supreme Court Justice.
You can vote and register by mail by going to myvote.wi.gov
Beth L. Cox
Oregon