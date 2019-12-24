Last month, Oregon Youth Hockey hosted eight teams, including five from out-of-state, in a 10-and-under tournament.
Several team parents shared how much they enjoyed visiting our community of Oregon and the great experience they had competing and spending quality time with their teams and families. It was nice to hear from one parent who specifically wanted to come to Oregon for another tournament after their positive experience with the Fall Fury soccer tournament.
We appreciate the many businesses who sponsored our raffle and made donations to help make this weekend a success for all of our visitors. Thank you to all of our community members who made our guests feel welcome.
Kelly Sullivan
Oregon Youth Hockey Tournament Director