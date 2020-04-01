Our community is in the process of raising funds to build a new library on Main Street in Oregon. The Village Board approved $6 million for the library and citizens are working tirelessly to raise another $4 million.
We have outgrown our old library, which was built 25 years ago, and are looking to create a larger, more contemporary building to meet our current and future needs. It will be a comfortable and beautiful gathering place that encourages exploration, creation, and collaboration. There are plans for a community room, maker space, quiet reading rooms, conference areas, study rooms, staff areas, collections for adults, teens and children, new mothers’ room, children’s program area, sensory room, and more.
The vision is to create a third space that meets the needs of the entire community with no one left behind. The library will not only be located in the center of our downtown area, but will continue to be the center and heart of our community.
You can become a part of this exciting effort by participating in a FUN FUNdraiser planned for 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at Headquarters Restaurant. Organizers include 14 South Artists, Inc., Oregon Area Chamber of Commerce, Oregon Area Historical Society, and Oregon Rotary Club.
The event features live music, refreshments, a silent auction, a display of Oregon libraries of the past, and various children’s art activities. Kids are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite storybook character with prizes for the top three winners of the contest. Children can also make fun, artistic gifts for themselves or for their moms for Mother’s Day.
The FUN FUNdraiser includes a collaborative art piece created by those present at the event. Participants will make a “Giving Tree” in tribute to the incredible old Burr Oak trees on the library property, which have been there for over 200 years. Community members have expressed interest in making the library sustainable, and integrating the building with the surrounding green space and trees.
You can become a part of this important campaign by turning out on April 26 or by helping in advance to plan the event. For more information or to find out how to get involved, please contact Rae at 695-2695 or rsvogeler@gmail.com.
Rae Vogeler
Village of Oregon