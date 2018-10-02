I’m a mother and concerned citizen who believes that a non or no vote on Nov. 6 has too high of a price in our district, now and in the future.
My husband and I, Oregon graduates, intentionally chose to raise our family in the Oregon School District because of the quality of education and our community. My father-in-law taught in the district for over three decades. We volunteer our time in the district to give back as our way of saying thank you. As a family, we rave about our community because of the schools and the community’s understanding and advocacy that quality education impacts the economy in strong ways.
Friends of ours are purchasing homes in our community just so they can be in our school system. We attract and retain top notch teachers, administrators and district employees because of our school district.
Spending a great deal of time in the schools as a volunteer and parent, I have firsthand experience of the incredible classrooms where our teachers can focus on students as individual learners, be innovative and creative, and provide a safe and respectful environment. I want this to continue for my children, my nieces and nephews, for your children, and for generations to come.
With a projected enrollment increase of 2,000 students in the next 12 years, we do not have space for learners. Our schools are quickly approaching capacity and are projected to be overcrowded.
I do not believe that finding other ways around our capacity issue – such as using leased office space, gym spaces, trailers or portable classrooms – will provide the quality education we are proud of as Panthers. Students shouldn’t have to be with 30 children in a space intended for no more than 22 students. Teachers should not be asked to provide quality, innovative education without having the support of the community to do that – one student at a time.
I will vote yes on Nov. 6 so we can build for today and tomorrow, allow for flexibility in the future, and preserve our district’s values – the very reason why so many of our friends and family are grateful for the educational system in Oregon.
We are one school district and community. Our schools need to support all of the municipalities in which we serve students. Please join me. The cost of voting no is too high.
Lynea LaVoy
Village of Oregon