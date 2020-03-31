The economic shocks which have resulted from the measures we are taking to minimize the risks of a Coronavirus pandemic have starkly revealed two “inconvenient truths”:
(1) How many of the goods, services, and routines of our normal daily lives are not, strictly speaking, “essential”
(2) How few of us derive income from the production and delivery of “essential” goods and services
It is certainly true that a handful of essential things are in short supply, like facemasks, testing kits, and the capacity of medical providers to deal with rapid increases in infection.
And it is true that more than a few essential things are out of stock due to panic buying, hoarding, and delays in delivery.
Perhaps we could get by without toilet paper, but the dangers of contagion from alternative methods of cleaning our bottoms would almost certainly exceed the risks of the Coronavirus itself!
People who have worked in the entertainment and hospitality industries still need to buy essential things, but vacation flights, eating out, and bowling are not “needs” from the standpoint of the consumer.
Most of us have been fed a steady diet of self-congratulatory propaganda about the wonders of our economic system. Our political leaders and economic high priests never tire of praising the wonders of constantly-rising productivity, and few heresies incite more of their scorn than a whiff of Luddism.
“More productive machines make it possible to produce a ton of steel or potatoes with fewer workers? No problem! ‘Productivity’ will free them up for more valuable work! (Who knows, a few might even be bright enough to rise to the very apex of value by becoming economists, like us ...)”
It is certainly true that we have benefited enormously from our current economic system — especially from a material standpoint. And for that we should be grateful. But very few systems are entirely free of flaws, certainly not when pursued to excess.
And that is the mind-boggling thing about the dilemma we are facing: we are, for the moment, stuck with an economy which goes into shock if we aren’t always consuming more. And more. And more.
To blame it all on capitalism is a distraction, like blaming food for obesity. We need to grapple with a phenomenon that is deeply rooted in our belief systems, values, and relationships to each other. A screwed up economy is just one symptom of a disease in our hearts.
When we put on our “consumer” hat, we do not reliably behave as though we want other people to have jobs — and income from jobs. The cost of all the “saving” we demand is a lack of use for others.
I don’t know how to “fix” this.
But I am sure that trying to get back to “normal” will just kick the can down the road.
Hans Noeldner
Oregon