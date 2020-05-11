As we shelter at home, many of us are trying to find safe ways to get outside and enjoy the beautiful spring weather. Neighbors can be found in their yards, tending gardens and grilling out meals. Still others are going on bike rides, hiking with their families, flying kites, walking dogs, or stopping by the library to do a curbside pickup of books.
There is another opportunity for you to get outside while safely showing support for the Oregon Public Library. The FUN Fundraiser team, part of the Library Capitol Campaign, has created its first Scavenger Hunt with more hunts to follow in the coming months. Each hunt will contain pictures of items in Oregon. All you do is locate and write the addresses below the items. Prizes will be given out for each hunt, and a grand prize winner will be selected from all the entries. The initial scavenger hunt includes twelve architectural features in the central historic Oregon area. You can do this hunt for pure enjoyment or to compete to win. Feel free to enter as often as you like. For a chance to win prizes, you need to return your scavenger hunt sheets with entry donations before July 31st. More details are available on the Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Oregon-Library-FUN-FUNdraiser-111139923838838/.
Another way to get involved during the quarantine is to participate in the online auction listed on the same Oregon-Library-FUN-Fundraiser Facebook page. There are all sorts of seasonal items that can keep you busy, such as gift certificates to local greenhouses, memberships to outdoor centers (like the International Crane Foundation and Natural Resources Foundation), gift cards to local restaurants, and more. Auction contributors are participating in COVID-19 safety practices, such as curbside pickup and social distancing. All proceeds will benefit the new library.
And for those rainy days when you want to be inside, don’t forget that the library has many ways to get reading materials. You can download audiobooks and ebooks any time of the day, 24/7. You can also place holds on items currently at the Oregon Library and arrange for safe, outdoor pick-up. In addition, there are lots of “virtual” library events, such as mindfulness classes, book clubs, and children’s storytime. For more information, check out the Library website at https://www.oregonpubliclibrary.org/.
We invite you to participate in these great activities. During such uncertain times, we need more ways to stay active and joyful!
Ann Kleckner, Eliza Tyksinski and Rae Vogeler