A few Fridays ago, my wife and I attended the production of Guys and Dolls and the show, to put it in a word, was colossal. A huge round of applause to everyone involved in this fabulous show.
The singers, dancers, pit orchestra, sound/lighting staff all deserve the "STANDING O" the audience gave at its conclusion. The acting, singing and dancing was incredible. The sets provided a great background.
Everyone involved in this production should be proud of themselves.
Jack Beschta
Village of Oregon