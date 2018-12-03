In October, I attended the graduation ceremony at the Oakhill Correctional Institution for the High School Equivalent Diploma program and the Building Services Program. I was very impressed with the professionalism of the individuals who organized and presented at the program.
There was an official program with the graduates names. The graduates were dressed in caps and gowns to make the day feel like a celebration. The speakers addressing the graduates, family and friends never mentioned the words inmates or prisoners, but instead referred to them as graduates.
The messages that were given showed the young men that getting an education is just the beginning for a successful life outside the walls of Oakhill.
After the ceremony, the graduates were able to have their picture taken with family and friends and enjoy punch and cookies. Thank you for making an important day so special – it shows how committed you are to helping the young men to successfully reenter society.
Natalie Springer
City of Chetek