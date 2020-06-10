We can make America great by recognizing that tolerance and diversity, not demagoguery and divisiveness are the source of our strength as a nation…
We can make America great … by understanding that unions and the right of workers to organize helped to create a strong middle-class that resulted in an unprecedented and widely shared prosperity.
We can make America great by reforming our criminal justice system and stamping out the remaining vestiges of bigotry and racism that divide and weaken us as a nation.
We can make America great by investing in our children and providing tuition free public colleges and universities so they can compete in a global economy …
We can make America great by recognizing healthcare as a right, like every other developed country in the world.
We can make America great by tackling the reality and the urgent challenge of climate change, reducing our dependency on fossil fuels, creating millions of good-paying jobs and leaving a livable planet for our children and grandchildren.
We can make America great by stopping the reckless speculation on Wall Street, breaking up banks that are “too big to fail” and asking corporations and the very wealthy to start paying their fair share of taxes to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure
And we can create an America that is truly great again by recognizing that our strength as a nation flows not from bombs or military might but from the power of our ideas and our ideals.
Charles Uphoff
City of Fitchburg