As a longtime resident of Oregon, I've frequently noted how promptly and thoroughly our road crews clear our streets of snow and ice.
They do a super job and deserve a round of applause.
Kudos to all our plow drivers!
Jack Beschta
Village of Oregon
As a longtime resident of Oregon, I've frequently noted how promptly and thoroughly our road crews clear our streets of snow and ice.
They do a super job and deserve a round of applause.
Kudos to all our plow drivers!
Jack Beschta
Village of Oregon
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.