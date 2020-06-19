The Oregon Library is a valuable asset to our community and deserves our support. Although many of the fundraising events so far, have had to be cancelled due to Covid-19, there is one that is still happening right now.
The Library Fun Fundraiser sub-group of the Library Capital Campaign has a series of Scavenger hunts. Each hunt contains items or architectural details throughout central Oregon. Once completed, the hunts can be returned with your donation to the library campaign.
It was fun photographing and selecting items for the hunt. Hopefully you will have just as much fun hunting for them.
You live here, you shop here, you walk your dog, but how much do you pay attention to the wonderful village we live in. These scavenger hunts will put your observational skills to the test. You can hunt for fun, but we’re hoping you will return your completed scavenger hunt with your donation to the Oregon Public Library.
Scavenger hunts can be downloaded from the Facebook page facebook.com/Oregon-Library-FUN-FUNdraiser and must be returned before July 31. All proceeds go to the Library Capital Campaign.
Whether you do these scavenger hunts just for fun or to donate to the library, they will increase your appreciation of this place you live.
Ann Kleckner
Town of Oregon