It is entirely appropriate that the Oregon Police Department joined police departments elsewhere in Dane County in condemning the Minneapolis policeman who killed George Floyd and his fellow officers who did nothing to stop it.
But standing by while looting and arson takes place isn't acceptable either.
Therefore our police department should also issue a warming that looters and arsonists will be restrained, arrested, and prosecuted. We don't need a replay of State Street in our downtown.
As is the case with Second Amendment rights, the right to protest peacefully does not exist in a vacuum; it must be balanced with other rights and liberties -- public safety most of all. If a curfew is necessary to prevent troublemakers from exploiting a peaceful protest, those who wish to express their greviances without resort to violence can seek other means and choose other days.
Our struggling businesses -- already reeling from the COVID quarantine -- deserve nothing less. And so do homeowners, renters, and other citizens who wish to carry on peacefully with their lives.
Hans Noeldner
Village of Oregon