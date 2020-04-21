Somehow a lot of people have bought into the idea that power over the direction we take in this country lies in Madison or in Washington. That’s not how a democracy is supposed to work.
In a democracy power rests with “the people,” but only if we use it.
An estimated 47% of Wisconsin’s eligible voters participated in the April 7th Spring primary elections, surrounded by controversy over the Governor’s request to postpone in-person voting in light of the threats to public health posed in the middle of the covid 19 pandemic, and reports that thousands of people never received requested absentee ballots.
Sadly, an “America First” campaign has turned into “America alone” as withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord and the Iran Nuclear Deal, along with attacks on our NATO allies and the World Health Organization have left us increasingly isolated from traditional friends, even as Donald Trump has cozied up to authoritarian leaders in China, Turkey, North Korea and Russia.
We’re no longer number one in education, healthcare or longevity but now have the distinction of having more people in jail or prison and more people infected and dying from the COVID-19 virus than any country in the world.
This is not the America I wanted for my children and grandchildren. Can we can change that? Yes we can. Register and vote.
Charles Uphoff
City of Fitchburg