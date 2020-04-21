Friday, April 24, is National Arbor Day. As many of us are isolated at home, we can celebrate something very positive: the benefits of trees in our lives.
The Arbor Day Foundation provides endless information online about trees, including lesson plans which children studying at home might enjoy.
I have learned that the first American Arbor Day was originated by J. Sterling Morton in 1872, on which day 1 million trees were planted. By 1920 each state in the U.S. had passed laws to observe Arbor Day. Today at least 45 countries observe the day, with dates varying depending on climate and suitable planting season.
Studies show that office workers with a view of trees report significantly less stress and more satisfaction than those with no view of trees. I find my stress level to be reduced as I gaze at the trees outside my window. Although I have always had a great affection for trees, I love them even more as they sooth my mind during my home isolation.
Through the process of photosynthesis, trees clean our air by absorbing carbon dioxide and other pollutants, then store the carbon and release oxygen into the atmosphere. The deep roots of trees prevent stormwater runoff and clean our water by absorbing oils, heavy metal particles and other harmful substances that would otherwise be washed down to our curbsides and waterways.
Trees save energy, since properly placed trees reduce air conditioning and heating needs. Trees benefit wildlife; many different types of animals are found living in trees, including mammals, birds, insects, arachnids, amphibians, and reptiles. Studies show there is less graffiti, vandalism, and littering in outdoor spaces that include trees than in comparable tree-less spaces.
Overall, the beauty of trees increases our property values. I can’t help but think of Joyce Kilmer’s everlasting poem, which states, “I think that I shall never see a poem lovely as a tree... Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree.”
Happy Arbor Day everyone.
Carol Bloom
Village of Oregon