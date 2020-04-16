As we shelter at home, many of us need opportunities to stay informed, creative and engaged.
As someone who has been working to raise funds for the new library, I want to tell you about services our current library provides during the pandemic. But first, I need to mention that library fundraising events are temporarily postponed.
The library building remains closed, but you can access numerous library resources online at oregonpubliclibrary.org/research. If you don’t have a library card, not to worry! You can request a web-only card through the website. This card provides full access to the library’s online resources.
One online service is OverDrive, which allows you to borrow ebooks and audiobooks using a smartphone or computer. Another online service is Creativebug, which has thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes. Additional online services include: newspaper archives, magazines, genealogy records, language learning resources, Morningstar financial information, fiction and non-fiction reading recommendations, and more.
For those of you who have a computer, but do not have Internet service, the library’s wireless Internet continues to provide critical Internet access from the parking lot.
The library has also begun organizing live webinars, such as the adult “Journaling for Mental Health” event on Thursday, April 23 from 3 to 4:30 pm (Registration required at oregonpubliclibrary.org). This online class is designed to help people work through mental health issues, like feeling overwhelmed by the pandemic. If this event is popular, the library could provide more of these webinars.
The Oregon Library Facebook page (facebook.com/oregonpubliclibrary/) is another resource for our community. A virtual story-time for children occurs each week on Facebook, with plans for expanded youth programming in progress.
The library is engaging families with other simple activities via Facebook. Examples include asking families to share photos of reading to a pet or stuffed animal and photos of chalk art that they created or saw on a walk. Oregon Library staff have come up with some wonderful children’s activities, including shared Music and Movement playlists for preschool families to have their own dance party, and a shared I SPY game for kids to find 5 items in a photo. The library is also participating in a Spring Community Scavenger Hunt by posting a photo on Facebook of that week's object to find.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, you can connect with others through the library. Don’t miss out on the great resources that are provided!
Rae Vogeler
Village of Oregon